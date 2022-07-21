Multipolar future

This letter refers to the article ‘PGII: an alternative to the BRI?’ (July 18, 2022) by Dr Murad Ali. China’s widespread investments across the world have given the West much food for thought. We are living in an increasingly multipolar world. In order to preserve stability every country must be free to choose its own strategic partners.
A more multipolar world will allow developing countries such as Pakistan to attract greater investment opportunities, leading to more economic growth.Greater trade ties may also help facilitate greater peace among nations. The world must move beyond arrangements centred on the hegemony of a single nation and instead establish a model of relations between equal and independent partners based on trade and peace.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
