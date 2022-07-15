Woman killed, boiled in cauldron by husband over ‘argument to change house’

Police investigators on Thursday claimed to have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a woman, who was killed and boiled in a cauldron by her husband in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday, by declaring that the woman was killed after a quarrel had erupted between the couple over changing the house.

An FIR under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, namely Syed Mushtaq Hussain, at Mobina Town police station against Ashiq Hussain, who is still at large.

District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi had told The News that the woman’s husband, Ashiq Hussain, hailing from Bajaur Agency, worked at the school as a watchman, and the family resided in the school’s servant quarters. He said the school had been closed about eight to nine months ago.

The complainant stated that the couple had a clash over changing the house on Tuesday night, and Hussain killed Nargis, 36, in the morning on Wednesday. He narrated that he found the body of his sister boiling in a cauldron, adding that one of her legs was lying on the kitchen floor. The police said they were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspect. Earlier, the body of Nargis was found in the cauldron in the kitchen of the private school located in Block 4 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Mobina Town police had reached the school after a 15-year-old daughter of the victim called up the police helpline 15.

Following the gut-wrenching incident, the suspect escaped along with his three children, while the remaining three children are in the custody of the police. “Three children are with us,” said District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi. “They are traumatised and shocked.”

Mugging incidents

Three people were wounded for putting up resistance to mugging attempts in various parts of the city.

According to the Ferozabad police, 40-year-old Sami was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid on Shara-e-Quaideen. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical assistance.

Separately, 27-year-old Akram was shot and injured for offering resistance to a mugging bid near Bagh-e-Korangi within the precincts of the Sharafi Goth police. He was also taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Shah Zameen, 32, was shot and injured by robbers in Korangi near Singer Chowrangi. He was moved to the JPMC.