Prince William, Kate face major challenge to repair monarchy reputation after Andrew arrest

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly under immense pressure to fix the reputation of the monarchy after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.

The former Duke of York was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

An expert is now saying that all attention is on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ next step as they are next in line to lead the institution.

Speaking with The Mirror, communications expert Mark Borkowski said William and Kate now face the most important question as "how do they establish the integrity of the royal family?"

He noted that the couple will have to clearly show what values they want the monarchy to represent and how they plan to rebuild public confidence.

"Really, what do William and Kate do? What do their generation do with the crown, with all its soft power, its affairs of state, it's beginning to feel a little bit like a European monarchy,” he said.

The expert added, "The pressure on William to communicate what the royal family is going to be over the next 50 years falls squarely on his shoulders.

“The heavy weight of this burden on the royal family's reputation lies with William and Kate and what they're going to do."