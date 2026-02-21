Prince William 'furious' regarding his own future after Andrew arrest
Former Duke of York Andrew 'saga could bring the monarchy down'
Prince William is said to be ‘furious’ regarding his own future following the arrest of his disgraced uncle Andrew.
This has been claimed by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner while speaking to the Fox News Digital as King Charles faces the biggest test of his reign — one that could redefine his legacy as monarch.
The royal expert said, "Behind the scenes, the royals must be extremely worried that more damaging information could leak, and that Andrew might reveal secrets about The Firm to seek leniency if the case goes to court."
Turner went on claiming, "This whole saga could bring the monarchy down, leaving William furious regarding his own future.”
He continued Britain is listening intensely to the ‘drip-feeding’ of allegations, adding “It could be one of the main reasons why William took a PR troubleshooter onto his staff to deal with matters like this."
Another royal expert Meredith Constant said the sources close to the Prince of Wales claimed that William would have taken a stronger stance on Andrew.
However, the expert warned, “He has to be careful not to step on his father’s toes, though, however eager his team is to protect the positive, modern image of the future king, whether that’s based in reality or not."
Moreover, the report claims that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, supported King Charles statement, the monarch released following the arrest of Andrew.
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton extend support message after curling team reaches Olympic gold final
-
Kate Middleton's role in handling Prince William and Harry feud revealed
-
King Charles lands in the line of fire because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s game plan for Beatrice, Eugenie: ‘Extra popcorn for this disaster’
-
Director Beth de Araujo alludes to Andrew's arrest during child trauma talk
-
Video of Andrew 'consoling' Eugenie resurfaces after release from police custody
-
Questions raised over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's line of succession
-
'Shameless' Sarah Ferguson 'pressuring' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice for major reason