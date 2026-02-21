Prince William 'furious' regarding his own future after Andrew arrest

Prince William would have taken a stronger stance on Andrew

Prince William is said to be ‘furious’ regarding his own future following the arrest of his disgraced uncle Andrew.

This has been claimed by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner while speaking to the Fox News Digital as King Charles faces the biggest test of his reign — one that could redefine his legacy as monarch.

The royal expert said, "Behind the scenes, the royals must be extremely worried that more damaging information could leak, and that Andrew might reveal secrets about The Firm to seek leniency if the case goes to court."

Turner went on claiming, "This whole saga could bring the monarchy down, leaving William furious regarding his own future.”

He continued Britain is listening intensely to the ‘drip-feeding’ of allegations, adding “It could be one of the main reasons why William took a PR troubleshooter onto his staff to deal with matters like this."

Another royal expert Meredith Constant said the sources close to the Prince of Wales claimed that William would have taken a stronger stance on Andrew.

However, the expert warned, “He has to be careful not to step on his father’s toes, though, however eager his team is to protect the positive, modern image of the future king, whether that’s based in reality or not."

Moreover, the report claims that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, supported King Charles statement, the monarch released following the arrest of Andrew.