Margot Robbie opens up about imposter syndrome ‘crisis’

Margot Robbie just revealed that she experienced a case of imposter syndrome before playing Barbie.

The actress, who also produced the blockbuster film, recalled in a with writer-director Greta Gerwig how she was in a full-on panic right before filming began on Barbie.

"I went to Greta’s house and had that crisis. I’d spent years trying to get this movie going. And suddenly we’re going to shoot the thing," the 35-year-old actress revealed, adding, "I was like, ‘Oh my God, I dunno how to do this.’ It happens before every single movie I’ve ever done."

Margot continued, "A few weeks out, I have this meltdown where I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I don’t know how to act. Everyone’s going to suddenly realize that I can’t do any of this, and it’s going to be terrible.’ And then it is just sheer panic.”

She recalled going to Gerwig's house that time, and her "panic was palpable and debilitating," and she was saying: "'I don’t know how to apply any of this research I’ve done, and I’ve done all the things, and I still don’t know who she is.'"

“It was so hard, because it was trying to pick up something that had nothing to hold onto," said Margot.

"It was like when you’ve got just a grape left in your bowl and you’re trying to get it with your fork, and I’m like, ‘I can’t get you.’ There’s nothing here to hold onto, because she doesn’t have childhood trauma and she doesn’t have all these things that I normally latch onto and then build off. She doesn’t have any of it, and I couldn’t get her,” she explained further.

But, Gerwig "helped me through that and pointed me in all the right directions, and we talked through it," Margot Robbie concluded.