'Desperate' Sarah Ferguson won't go down without a fight

Sarah has always been ‘incredibly entitled’ and ‘money hungry’

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson won’t go down without a fight, the royal insiders have claimed following the arrest of Andrew.

The close confidant tells the Closer, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother is ‘desperate’ for cash and is ‘imploring’ her daughters to help perform damage control with various people within the Firm and within their wider social circle.

The royal insider went on saying, “It’s so unfair that she would ask this of them but she’s in survival mode and desperate, so she’s not thinking of anyone but herself.”

Sarah is convinced if she has enough money she can buy her way back into society, the insider said and added “She’s mapping out this whole strategy; from the PR firm she wants to hire to the potential benefactors she wants to try and go after.”

“She’s rabid about this, she won’t go down without a fight.”

The former wife of Andrew is allegedly plotting a move to the Middle East before re-launching herself back in the UK, once her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice have done the groundwork for her.

“The problem is she’s completely desperate. She’s going to be flat broke in no time now that she’s on her own so she’s turning every screw she can to try and avoid the poorhouse,” the spy said and adds “She’s in survival mode and only thinking about herself.”