SNGPL urged to replace rusted, leaking pipelines

PESHAWAR: The rusted and leaking pipelines of natural gas in the posh town of Hayatabad are not only polluting the air and creating a hazardous smell but also causing losses to the exchequer.

The residents say the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials have turned a blind eye to the repeated complaints lodged by the residents about the issue.

“If lethargy had a name, it would certainly have been the SNGPL staff members as they remain unmoved to all the complaints lodged on all their possible numbers, including their central complaint office and helpline,” said Mohammad Umar, a resident of Phase 3 of Hayatabad.

The pipelines every here and there have become rusted and developed leakages. The SNGPL authorities never take any notice of the situation, he said.

Ali, another resident of Street 4 of L-3 Sector in Phase 3 of the township, said the pipeline outside his home had been leaking for weeks, adding the unbearable gas smell had made life miserable for the people. He said that he had lodged several complaints with the local officials of the SNGPL but to no avail.

The resident said he had got registered complaints on 1199, the central complaint office, and was assured of the issue resolution but no action was taken even after two weeks. Zubair, who lives near the Noor Masjid, Rohaila Market, said that the residents felt the smell of the gas in their street as well as the main road whenever they go to the mosque for offering prayer.