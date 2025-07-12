Weary Afghan taxi drivers adopt unique method to stay cool with AC

Taxis spotted with air conditioning units strapped to their roofs, complete with exhaust hoses
Broken air conditioning? Afghan taxi drivers have come up with an inventive way to beat the intense heat.
In Kandahar, a city in southern Afghanistan where temperatures often soar above 40°C (104°F), some blue taxis can be seen with AC units mounted on their roofs, directing cool air inside through a hose fed through the passenger window.
"It started getting extremely hot three or four years ago. These cars' AC systems didn't work, and repairs were too expensive. So I went to a technician, (and) had a custom cooler made," said driver Gul Mohammad.
The 32-year-old spent 3,000 Afghanis ($43) for the system, which he connects to his taxi's battery and regularly refills with water.
"This works better than (built-in) AC. ACs only cool the front — this cooler spreads air throughout," said fellow driver Abdul Bari.
Other devices are connected to solar panels, also mounted on the taxi's roof.
Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, is also one of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
It is particularly affected by heat waves and is suffering from increased drought.
Murtaza, a 21-year-old technician, said that demand from taxi drivers has been growing over the past two or three years.
"Many cars weren't equipped with air conditioning anyway, which is why we're installing these," he told AFP in his small shop in central Kandahar.
Afghan cities are often saturated with ageing vehicles, which are enjoying a last-ditch life after being transferred from neighbouring countries.
"When there's no cooler, it becomes very difficult," said Norullah, a 19-year-old passenger who did not provide a last name, his face inches from the blast of cold air.
"These drivers are helping solve the problem, and that's great."
