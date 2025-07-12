'Sense and Sensibility' film adaptation unveils actor for Marianne Dashwood

'Sense and Sensibility' film adaptation reveals star for Marianne role

Sense and Sensibility forthcoming film adaption has revealed the actor who will take on the role of Marianna Dashwood.

The Focus Feature studio revealed Esme Creed-Miles as Marianne, the younger sister of Elinor Dashwood (portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones).

The studio announced the news via its Instagram account, with the caption, "The Marianne to our Elinor," alongside a photo of Edgar-Jones and Creed-Miles' scripts.

Sense and Sensibility was the first novel published by Jane Austin, who later wrote the hit literary classic, Pride and Prejudice.

The story follows two sisters who navigate love, loss and financial uncertainty as they are forced to leave their family state in Sussex.

The film is being directed by by BAFTA nominee Georgia Oakley, from a script by bestselling author Diana Reid.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside India Flint and Jo Wallett.

The novel has been adapted for the screen a number of times over the years, most notably in a 1995 film from director Ang Lee starring Emma Thompson as Elinor and Kate Winslet as Marianne.

The remaining cast and release date have not been announced so far.