Geri Halliwell in talks with Netflix for lifestyle reality series

Geri Halliwell, famously known as Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, is reportedly in discussions with Netflix to develop a lifestyle-focused reality series.

The proposed show promises to offer an intimate glimpse into Geri's personal and professional life, blending celebrity access with inspiring storytelling.

According to MailOnline, the series could mark a significant return to the spotlight for Geri, who has largely stepped back in recent years to focus on her family and support her husband Christian Horner's motorsport career.

The concept of the show draws comparisons to Meghan Markle's Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which explored wellness, home life, and philanthropy in a glossy and curated format.

Geri's series aims to replicate that balance, showcasing her transition into a refined and elegant lifestyle. Her Instagram posts often reflect this image, featuring moments of elegance and grounded family life.

However, this exciting development comes at a turbulent time for Geri's family, with her husband Christian Horner recently sacked as Red Bull Racing's team principal amidst internal tensions.

Despite the challenges, Geri and Christian have presented a united front in public appearances. Reports suggest Horner is seeking "quiet time" with his family as he processes his dramatic exit from Formula 1.

This period of transition could add an intriguing layer to Geri's potential Netflix series, offering viewers insight into how the couple navigates life's ups and downs while maintaining their public personas.

In an emotional farewell speech at Red Bull's headquarters in Milton Keynes, Horner admitted the decision came as a shock, saying, "I never imagined my journey here would end like this." Witnesses described him in tears as he received a standing ovation from employees.

The dismissal follows allegations from last year accusing Horner of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee - claims he has consistently denied.