Abdullah shines as warm-up match in SL ends in draw

LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafique scored 63 off 111 balls on the last day of the three-day warm-up match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Colts Cricket Club Ground here in Colombo.

Pakistan, in their second innings, were 178 for two on stumps.

Abdullah and Imam added 61 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 30.

Shafique was retired out after smashing five fours and two sixes. Azhar Ali was also retired out after scoring 40.

Earlier Sri Lanka XI declared on 375 for eight at Lunch. Minod Bhanuka scored 32, Sahan Arachchige made 28 and Chamika Karunaratne scored 27.

Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi took a wicket each.

Pakistan will depart for Galle tomorrow for the first of the two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The first match will be played from 16-20 July. .

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 323 all out, 100 overs (Babar Azam 88, Lakshitha Manasinghe 4-85), and 178-2, 50 overs (Abdullah Shafique 63 retired,)

Sri Lanka Cricket XI 375-8d, 99 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 91, Nuwanidu Fernando 78, Nishan Madushka 57.