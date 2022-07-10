10 air quality index devices installed on highways in capital

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have installed 10 air quality index measurement meters on the main avenues of the city with an aim to reduce air pollution by ensuring strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles, a police public relations officer said.

To implement the vision of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif and as per instructions of the Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, reforms in Islamabad capital police is underway. In this regard, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Dr. Faheem Khokhar Head of Department for Environment, National University of Science and Technology decided to install an Air quality index management system on the Srinagar highway and Islamabad Expressway during a meeting held at Safe city.