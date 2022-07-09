No trust in the wicked

CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that the slogan ‘save the state not politics’ will be the guiding principle of the PML-N. Nevertheless, the history of Pakistan clearly shows that all major political parties have always worked for their own benefit while ignoring the people and the state.Therefore, it is naive to expect much from the current government.
The proof is in the pudding though; had our politicians ever dedicated themselves to the welfare of their people we would not be in our current state. In this context, one can put little stock in the words of politicians.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
The former chairman NAB is in the spotlight in the wake of harassment allegations levelled against him, stemming from...
Boris Johnson’s resignation as PM of the UK in the aftermath of growing dissension within the Conservative Party and...
For the past few weeks, the security is not allowing bicycles inside Bagh-e-Jinnah and Jilani Park. Both places...
The past decade has seen a renaissance in Pakistani cinema, with Lollywood now producing blockbusters on par with what...
Zhob is one of the oldest cities of Balochistan and faces several problems – ranging from traffic congestion, broken...
In our educational system, a child's worth is measured by how well he or she performs on tests. If they get a low...
Comments