No trust in the wicked

CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that the slogan ‘save the state not politics’ will be the guiding principle of the PML-N. Nevertheless, the history of Pakistan clearly shows that all major political parties have always worked for their own benefit while ignoring the people and the state.Therefore, it is naive to expect much from the current government.

The proof is in the pudding though; had our politicians ever dedicated themselves to the welfare of their people we would not be in our current state. In this context, one can put little stock in the words of politicians.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad