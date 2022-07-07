Meeting discusses threats posed to planes by birds

PESHAWAR: A special meeting of the Bird Hazard Control Committee (BHCC) on Wednesday discussed the course of action to control the dangers posed to the air travel by the birds hovering over the carcasses and remains of animals slaughtered on Eidul Azha in vicinity of Bacha Khan International Airport.

The meeting was chaired by Air Commodore and BHCC Chairman Timur Iqbal and attended by Officer Commanding TA Wing PAF Base Peshawar Muhammad Asad Khan, Officer Commanding Security Wing PAF Base Peshawar Mazhar Ali Bangash, Officer Commanding Administrative Wing PAF Base Peshawar Abrar Anjum, Flight Safety Officer Pakistan Air Force Peshawar Air Base Squadron Leader Ahmed Bilal, Major Mahmood Pak Army, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Peshawar Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Regional Municipal Corporation Officer Alam Zeb Khan, all TMOs of Peshawar and other civil and military officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Commodore Timur Iqbal said that the purpose of convening the BHCC meeting was to launch a special and comprehensive campaign to secure air activities at PAF Base and Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

A detailed briefing on secure air traffic was given by Flight Safety Officer Squadron Leader Bilal Ahmed during the meeting.

He said that last year, due to effective disposal of debris, there was a significant reduction in the number of bird strikes, loss of national assets and precious lives.

The committee agreed on an effective and integrated strategy to make the citizens aware about the timely disposal of ALSs by placing banners, awareness pamphlets, awareness messages, distribution of dissolvable bags among the people of Peshawar city, throwing awareness leaflets by helicopter, effective communication with the butchers.

The committee also decided to involve religious leaders to create awareness among masses during Friday and Eidul Azha sermons.

The meeting issued instructions to ATO Railway Peshawar, XEN Irrigation Department and CCPO Peshawar to set up a sub control room under the supervision of District Control Room in the office of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar.

The meeting also directed the Cantt Board, PDA, WSSP, Metropolitan Corporation and all TMAs officials to set up sub-control rooms and dispose of animal waste in a timely and safe manner.