IWMB seizes illegally traded birds

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Tuesday impounded over a dozen illegally traded wild birds from a bird shop in Sector E-11.

The rescue team of IWMB raided a bird shop in Sector E-11, where illegal purchase and sale of birds was going on, said an official of the Board.

He informed that the birds rescued during the raid included six ‘chakurs’, seven rosary ring parakeets and a grey Franklin whereas all the birds were kept in the Marghzar Rescue Centre.

He added that completely healthy birds would be released into their natural habitat while the birds in need of any kind of treatment would be released after proper rehabilitation.