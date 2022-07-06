IWMB seizes illegally traded birds

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Tuesday impounded over a dozen illegally traded wild birds from a bird shop in Sector E-11.
The rescue team of IWMB raided a bird shop in Sector E-11, where illegal purchase and sale of birds was going on, said an official of the Board.
He informed that the birds rescued during the raid included six ‘chakurs’, seven rosary ring parakeets and a grey Franklin whereas all the birds were kept in the Marghzar Rescue Centre.
He added that completely healthy birds would be released into their natural habitat while the birds in need of any kind of treatment would be released after proper rehabilitation.
Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University researchers’ team have found that herbal or ‘senna’ tea has nothing to do...
Islamabad : A senior level delegation comprising of Prof. Khaled Assaleh, vice-chancellor for Academic Affairs, Ajman...
Islamabad : The cattle markets seem to have fewer buyers as the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals is yet to...
Islamabad The Islamabad Capital Territory police have introduced WhatsApp number for lodging, immediately report...
Islamabad : Waqar Ahmed Malik, chairman, Fauji Foundation , inaugurated Askari Bank’s Model Branch for Persons with...
Islamabad : A consistent increase in the number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19...
Comments