PHC CJ opens new courts block in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Tuesday inaugurated new courts block in Mansehra.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, CJ expressed that an additional judge would also be appointed for the PHC Abbottabad Bench.

The Chief Justice further said deforestation and encroachment will be dealt with iron hands and no commercial activities will be allowed in the area.

Ensuring the protection of the Kunhar River, the Chief Justice declared it a heritage and said that it is our duty to protect it and pass it on to the next generations. He said any tampering with the Kunhar River will be dealt with iron hands. The CJ said the KP government has allocated Rs500 million for the restoration and revival Kunhar River.

Qasiar Rasheed Khan said that keeping in view the public interest for the betterment of the motorway, the Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) was summoned in person and directed to rectify the shortcomings within a month and submit a report.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra who was present at the function was also directed to carry out necessary repairs on the link road from Mansehra Interchange Beddra to the city through C&W department.

He further said that 100 cases of public interests are under proceedings in the courts those would be finalised as soon as possible.

“We are planning for our future generations and I am sure that public welfare projects will benefit our generations,” he said