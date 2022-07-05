Squatters, unauthorised occupants warned

LAHORE:Squatters and unauthorised occupants were warned of strict action in the first meeting of a special body constituted over the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza on Monday.

The meeting held at Punjab civil secretariat was attended by Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman, Additional Secretary Police Maleeha Rasheed, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore and other concerned members and officers.

Addressing the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary Home said action would be taken against encroachments. He said encroachments in Lahore on temporary and permanent basis would be identified and action would be taken against the relevant squatters.

He said generators or other items that were placed on sidewalks or government land would be removed immediately and green belts and sidewalks would be restored there. The commissioner said encroachments outside houses with iron or cement walls would be removed immediately. He said to eliminate encroachments, legal action would be taken against all illegal occupants and sidewalks, green belts and government lands would be vacated.