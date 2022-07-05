Shaheen Afridi named KP police goodwill ambassador

PESHAWAR: Star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi was made goodwill ambassador of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, pinning him ranks of honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on Monday.

Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned honorary ranks of DSP to the fast bowler from Khyber district at a function arranged in the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

Additional IGs, capital city police officer, cricketer Fakhar Zaman, father of Shaheen Afridi and others attended the function.The international cricketer, who rose to fame in the last several years, was accorded a red carpet welcome and presented salute by a contingent of police when he arrived at the Police Club along with IGP Ansari. After wearing the badges, Shaheen presented a salute to his father.

“Wearing the uniform of the brave force and becoming its goodwill ambassador is an honour for me. The KP Police have offered supreme sacrifices in the last many years and I am proud to be representing it all over the world,” said Afridi, who was wearing a uniform of a DSP during the function.

After his test and one-day international debut in 2018, Shaheen has so far got 95 wickets in test cricket, 62 in ODI and 47 wickets in 20/20.The 22-year-old cricketer said the KP Police and other forces were playing an important role in the restoration of peace and maintaining law and order and he salutes all their personnel. He added that he would always be available whenever needed by the KP Police.

The chief secretary and other speakers appreciated the gesture of making the star bowler a goodwill ambassador and said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not only produced a number of star cricketers but also many legends of squash and other sports.

They said the people of the province played an important role in not only promoting the soft image of the country through sports but also with their sacrifices for the restoration of peace.The IGP said the star fast bowler would promote the image of the force all over the world after becoming its goodwill ambassador. He said Shaheen is a hero and so are the brave policemen of the KP Police.

Ansari said the KP Police is the force that has rendered more sacrifices than any other civilian force in the last many years. He said the force played an important role in the restoration of peace in the country.

“I have served all over the country but the sense of ownership among people of the province for the force is unprecedented,” said the police chief.