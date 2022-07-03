Canoe & Kayak Federation celebrates Olympic Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation celebrated International Olympic Day in a befitting manner at Hanna Lake, Quetta.

The ceremony was held at Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy (HDWSA) – Balochistan’s first and only International Canoeing and Rowing Olympic sports training Center.

The theme for this year is ‘Together, For a Peaceful World’ and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited everyone to get involved and ‘Move for Peace’. The guest of honour was Shakeel Haider Durrani, Security Advisor of Consulate General of Japan in Karachi.

“I assure you of my support for the development of canoeing and rowing sport in Balochistan,” said Shakeel while addressing the canoeing athletes present on the occasion.