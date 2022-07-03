Canoe & Kayak Federation celebrates Olympic Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation celebrated International Olympic Day in a befitting manner at Hanna Lake, Quetta.
The ceremony was held at Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy (HDWSA) – Balochistan’s first and only International Canoeing and Rowing Olympic sports training Center.
The theme for this year is ‘Together, For a Peaceful World’ and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited everyone to get involved and ‘Move for Peace’. The guest of honour was Shakeel Haider Durrani, Security Advisor of Consulate General of Japan in Karachi.
“I assure you of my support for the development of canoeing and rowing sport in Balochistan,” said Shakeel while addressing the canoeing athletes present on the occasion.
KUALA LUMPUR: Japan’s Kento Momota expressed delight Saturday at reaching his first final of the year after enduring...
LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz closed in on a Wimbledon generational clash on Friday as the women’s draw...
NYBORG, Denmark: Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen won stage two of the Tour de France on Saturday vindicating his Quick-Step...
SILVERSTONE: Carlos Sainz grabbed his maiden pole position on Saturday when he outpaced world champion Max Verstappen,...
Karachi: Saad Baig’s unbeaten century leads Sindh U19 Blues to a 98-run over Southern Punjab U19 Blues in the...
LOS ANGELES: Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz shared the second-round lead in the LIV Golf Series stop in Portland on...
Comments