Thursday June 30, 2022
Lahore

Heritage Festival begins

By Our Correspondent
June 30, 2022

LAHORE:A three-day Heritage Festival kicked off at Alhamra, The Mall on Wednesday. The handicrafts exhibition will remain continue till Friday. Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen along with Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai inaugurated the cultural festival in which the events of folk and Sufi music will also be presented.

