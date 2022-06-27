Ringleader of swindlers gang held

NOWSHERA: The Motorway Police on Sunday arrested a ringleader of gang of swindlers, who had allegedly snatched gold ornaments from women passengers recently.

Taking action on a complaint lodged by one Shafiq, Motorway Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdur Rahim along with Inspector Taj Ali, Sub-Inspectors Ishaq, Zahid Hussain and others interrogated rickshaw drivers at Amangarh point on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road about swindling the women passengers.

The police arrested one Muhammad Yasin, a resident of Charsadda district, on the suspicion and took him to the police station where he divulged information about crimes committed during the last few months.

According to police, the accused said that three women were also his accomplices, who used to snatch cash and gold ornaments from women passengers.

The police said that the accused used to pick women passengers and then they were being deprived of cash and ornaments by the women swindlers. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, three masked robbers snatched a bike, expensive mobile phone set and cash from a youth in the limits of Azakhel Police Station.