Polio case reported in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a new case of polio as the health authorities diagnosed an eight-month-old boy with poliovirus in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali Union Council (UC) 7, local media reported on Friday.
The health ministry’s spokesperson confirmed the detection of a new polio case in North Waziristan. The number of cases in Mir Ali has reached eight. The spokesperson said that this year’s cases were reported from North Waziristan and emergency steps were being taken to curb its spread. Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel sought cooperation from the people to eliminate the poliovirus and asked them to ensure administration of anti-polio drops to their children.
The NEPRA increased the power tariff by Rs5.3 per unit for K-Electric on account of fuel cost adjustment for April...
KARACHI: Sharp increase in food and fuel prices pushed Pakistan’s weekly inflation up 28.05 percent year-on-year and...
The government used the term ‘super tax’ that got attention of social media users who were seen inquiring about...
WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama slammed the decision by the Supreme Court to throw out the right to...
The ECP finalised arrangements for the first phase of the local government elections in Sindh’s 14 districts and...
ISLAMABAD: Seventy-eight percent Pakistanis have advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to solve problems through talks...
Comments