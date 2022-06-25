10 shooters to play World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 10 top shooters are to participate in the ISSF World Cup scheduled in Changwon, Korea from July 9-21.

According to the entry list, Azhar Abbas, Anna Ibtesam, Gulfam Joseph, and Kishmala Talat will take part in the 10m Air Pistol event’s individual and mixed team categories.

Ghufran Adil will take part in 10m Air Rifle (team and individual) and 50m Rifle 3-Position events.

Olympian Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Maqbool Tabassum will take part in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event’s individual category.

Rasam Gul will take part in the 25m Pistol event for women. Sarfraz Gul and M Usman will take part in the 10m Air Rifle event (team and individual). It is worth adding here that 432 athletes from 44 countries are participating in the World Cup.

“This world cup is part of our campaign for winning quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan Razi Ahmed Khan while talking to ‘The News’. He added that after this event the athletes would also feature in an international event in Kazakhstan.

Razi said that their next target after these two events is Islamic Games that are scheduled in Konya, Turkey from August 9-18.

“We have selected shooters for Islamic Games during the recently concluded National Shooting Championship,” said Razi.