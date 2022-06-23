One killed in Nowshera roof collapse

NOWSHERA: A man was killed and his wife sustained serious injuries when the roof of a room in a house collapsed due to torrential rains in the Amangarh area in the district.

The residents said on Wednesday that Jehanzeb and his wife were asleep in the room of the house when all of a sudden the roof caved in, burying the couple alive under the debris.

Soon after the incident, the local residents rushed to the spot and started the recuse activities on a self-help basis. They rescued the woman in an injured condition and retrieved the body of her husband after hectic efforts. The woman was shifted to the local hospital in a precarious condition.

They said that the recent heavy downpour had weakened the structure, which could not withstand the inclement weather and collapsed. The children of the couple remained safe as they were sleeping in another room of the house.