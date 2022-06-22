Russian shelling in Ukraine kills 15

KYIV, Ukraine: An eight-year-old child was among 15 people killed by Russian shelling Tuesday in the eastern Kharkiv region, governor Oleg Synegubov said. Located in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv is a region that borders Russia where many residents who fled at the start of the invasion have begun to return after Russian attempts to capture Ukraine’s second city were repelled.
