 
close
Wednesday June 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russian shelling in Ukraine kills 15

By AFP
June 22, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine: An eight-year-old child was among 15 people killed by Russian shelling Tuesday in the eastern Kharkiv region, governor Oleg Synegubov said. Located in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv is a region that borders Russia where many residents who fled at the start of the invasion have begun to return after Russian attempts to capture Ukraine’s second city were repelled.

Comments