Hamza hails Khar’s efforts for FATF grey list exit

LAHORE: Minister of State for External Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest and progress on getting Pakistan out of FATF's grey list.
Hamza appreciated the efforts of Hina Rabbani and her entire team on this positive move and termed it Pakistan's victory. Hamza hoped that Pakistan would return to the White List after the FATF team's tour.
Member National Assembly Raza Rabbani Khar, Provincial Minister Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Sardar Awais Leghari, Member Punjab Assembly Makhdoom Syed Usman Mahmood were also present.
