KP govt recommends 2 projects for status of SEZs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the proposals of two projects to be recommended to the Federal Board of Investment for the status of Special Economic Zones (SEZ), which include the proposed Daraban Economic Zone and Fatima Cement Limited in Dera Ismail Khan district.

After the approval of Federal Board of Investment, these industrial setups would be given the status of SEZs, said an official statement issued here on Monday.The approval was accorded in the 8th Board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zone Authority (KPSEZA) held here on Monday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Special Assistant to CM for Industries Abdul Karim, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries concerned, CEO of KPSEZA, CEO KPEZDMC, and other members of the board attended the meeting.

After detailed deliberations, the board, under the relevant provisions of the SEZ Act 2012, approved the proposals of the aforesaid projects to be recommended for the status of Special Economic Zones.

The multi-purpose Daraban Special Economic Zone will initially be set up on 1,000 acres of land with a capacity to be expanded to 3,000 acres of land later on.Daraban Special Economic Zone will be established with an estimated cost of Rs7.8 billion, which would create 40,000 direct and 120,000 indirect employment opportunities. Mainly, the Special Economic Zone will have mineral and food-based industries.

The meeting approved the recommendation of Fatima Cement Limited to be declared a Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zone, which will be the first private sector SEZ in the province.The Fatima Cement Limited would be set up with an estimated cost of Rs51.9 billion having the capacity to generate about 500 direct and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The meeting reviewed in detail the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the board.The forum was informed that a feasibility study had been completed for the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Mohmand Marble City, and submitted to the Federal Board of Investment for further submission to the Joint Working Group for inclusion in the CPEC portfolio, adding that progress is being made on the acquisition of additional 140 acres of land for Mohmand Marble City.

It was informed that in the first phase, 10MW electricity had been provided to Rashakai Special Economic Zone, work on the supply of 160 MW of electricity under the 2nd phase would be completed in June this year, and work on the provision of 50 MW more electricity under the 3rd phase will be completed in December this year, whereas Infrastructure work for the provision of 30 MMCFD gas to the Special Economic Zone has been completed.

Similarly, work on the provision of 10 MW of electricity to Hattar Special Economic Zone has been completed under the first phase, work on the provision of 40 MW of electricity would be completed in June this year, and work on the supply of 110 MW more electricity would be completed in December next year whereas work on the supply of 24 MMCFD gas to the Special Economic Zone is also in progress.

The chief minister termed the development of industries on sustainable grounds in the province as one of the top priority areas of his government and said that the provincial government was taking result-oriented steps under a strategy to boost industrial activities with the aim to provide maximum employment opportunities for the people of the province.