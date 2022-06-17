No relief in sight

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan have increased by Rs24 per litre and Rs59 per litre respectively. Speculations are rife that the per litre petrol price will soon be sold at Rs300. The coalition government has also claimed that it will announce some ‘tough measures’ as the IMF is still not satisfied with the various financial decisions it has taken so far for the revival of the IMF programme.
It is also being said that the government will increase gas and electricity prices as well. One can imagine that the government has no idea about the financial impact of these decisions on the impoverished. All we can do is to warn the people about the alarmingly tough days ahead.
Arbaz Raza Bhutta
Layyah
I have two school-going children. Apart from my main job, I do some freelance work to meet their education expenses....
There is a term called ‘national interests’ which, unfortunately, is missing from our political hierarchy. All...
If the government wants to stop burdening the poor and middle class, it should recover more revenue from the elite . A...
This is the third time that petrol prices have increased by a two-digit figure. The current price of this essential...
The recent increase in petrol prices will affect every individual of our society. These never-seen-before price hikes...
Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail recently said that the IMF was not happy with the income tax relief provided to...
Comments