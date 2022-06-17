No relief in sight

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan have increased by Rs24 per litre and Rs59 per litre respectively. Speculations are rife that the per litre petrol price will soon be sold at Rs300. The coalition government has also claimed that it will announce some ‘tough measures’ as the IMF is still not satisfied with the various financial decisions it has taken so far for the revival of the IMF programme.

It is also being said that the government will increase gas and electricity prices as well. One can imagine that the government has no idea about the financial impact of these decisions on the impoverished. All we can do is to warn the people about the alarmingly tough days ahead.

Arbaz Raza Bhutta

Layyah