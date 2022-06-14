Injured Richardson returns home

COLOMBO: Australia suffered another injury setback on Monday as fast bowler Kane Richardson returned home with a hamstring problem ahead of the first one-day international against hosts Sri Lanka.
Test skipper Pat Cummins will however return to the side for the five-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday after recovering from a long-running injury. Richardson picked up his injury during the warm-up for the final Twenty20 match but played Saturday´s game before the severity was detected in a scan the next day.
“I wasn´t aware of the injury during the game so that was pretty big of him to get through a T20 game of that intensity,” skipper Aaron Finch said as he named his side for the first ODI.
Australia XI: Finch (capt), Warner, Smith, Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.
