IHC questions NAB’s ‘pick-and-choose’ policy

The IHC building in Islamabad. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Hearing the acquittal plea of Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) questioned why the National Accountability Court pursued a pick-and-choose policy in the case while the board had approved the Narowal Sports City Complex.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat heard Ahsan Iqbal’s petition challenging the decision of the accountability court.

To a query by the bench, the petitioner’s counsel, Zulfiqar Naqvi, said there was no allegation of corruption against his client who was accused of misuse of authority despite the fact that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the case. The counsel said the accountability court had turned down the acquittal plea, saying the case did not fall into its jurisdiction.

The court asked what the NAB case was about if the petitioner was not accused of corruption? Justice Farooq questioned why the reference named only one person ignoring other members of CDWP. The NAB prosecutor said that CDWP operates under the Ministry of Planning and Development. He prayed the court grant more time for arguments in the case which the court allowed and adjourned the hearing until June 29.

