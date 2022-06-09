PPP to get nine slots in Punjab cabinet

CM Hamza led PML-N delegtaion to discuss issues with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: PPP and PMLN have agreed to jointly contest the Punjab bypolls following a meeting between CM Punjab Hamza Shebaz and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The meeting reached an agreement to let the PPP have five ministries, two advisers and two special advisers to the CM. The 10-member Punjab cabinet is likely to take oath on Saturday.

Asif Zardari allowed a free hand to CM Hamza to dislodge Speaker Punjab Assembly democratically. The two leaders also agreed to remove the Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi for which the PPP will back the PMLN's no-trust resolution.