X-rays important to detect pets diseases

LAHORE:The Pet Centre of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a two-day national workshop on ‘Radiography Imaging Techniques in Small Animals’ at City campus. Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, renowned vet clinician from Canada/UVAS Alumni Dr Shahid Naseer, in-charge Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Dr Uzma Farid Durrani, Dr Hammad Rasheed, Dr Zia Ullah Mughal and a number of participants from different institutions and representative of pharmaceutical industry also attended the moot.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the importance of x-ray for diagnosis of pet animal disease. He urged the participants to work hard with dedication and provide best veterinary services to pet owners. Dr Shahid Naseer highlighted the importance and techniques of X-ray while Prof Dr Asim Khalid spoke about the objectives of the workshop.