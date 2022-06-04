Lawyer booked for scuffle with AAC

PESHAWAR: An additional assistant commissioner and a local lawyer clashed at a filling station after which a case was lodged against the latter on Friday.

Reports said a case was lodged against Ghufran Shah Advocate after he allegedly scuffled with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Aftab Ahmad and his gunman at a filling station.

Police lodged a case against the lawyer for manhandling the gunman of the AAC and interfering in his official duties. The lawyer said he had approached the court against the official since the AAC and his gunman first tortured him and then lodged a case against him.