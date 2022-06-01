Narcotics case: Rana Sana likely to be indicted on 25th

LAHORE: A special court is likely to frame charges against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case on June 25. The court, in its written orders, has directed Sanaullah to appear before it on the said date.
The court, in its written order during the previous hearing, had stated that the counsel of Sanaullah was stating that charges might be framed on the next date of hearing because his client was the federal interior minister and had to go to Islamabad immediately.
The order said that the prosecutor of the Anti-Narcotics Force was reluctant at first but eventually agreed to the court order. “In these circumstances, the case is adjourned to June 25,” the order said.
