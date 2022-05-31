PAC summons NAB head on June 7

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has summoned the chairman National Accountability Bureau on June 7, for inquiring him on recoveries made by the anti-corruption watchdog.

In the maiden meeting of PAC, under its new Chairman Noor Alam Khan, the committee asked the chairman NAB to provide the committee with the details of the recoveries from politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, housing societies, entities like FBR and others.

The committee also directed NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to bring details of book adjustments, cash recovery, total embezzled amounts from government treasury, private entities, individuals and banks.

The committee also included former deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla as its member. The next meeting of the PAC will be held on June 8, in which, the committee will examine the audit paras relating to Cabinet Division for 2019-20. On the subsequent day, it will examine the audit paras relating to Ministry of Interior with regard to NADRA and CDA for 2019-20.