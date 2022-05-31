Students urged to acquire modern education

NOWSHERA: A senior official on Monday urged the students to acquire modern scientific and technological education to meet the new challenges and bring laurels to the country and the nation.

Speaking at an annual prize distribution ceremony at Government Middle School, Amangarh in Nowshera, Special Secretary Education Muhammad Khalid Khan said that it was the need of the hour to equip the young generation with modern education and win a respectable place for Pakistan in the comity of nations.

“The role of teachers cannot be denied in the development of a society and prosperity of the nation,” he said, adding that teachers must fully focus on their duties to impart quality education to their students to make them useful citizens of the society.

The special secretary said students of government schools were talented but the teachers must play an active role to hone their skills and talents. National University of Science and Technology Professor Dr Shafqatul Mulk, District Education Officer Shahjehan Khan, Government Middle School, Amangarh, Headmaster Farhad Ali, ex-tehsil nazim Dr Gohar Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, awards were given to the excelling teachers and students.