Students urged to acquire modern education

NOWSHERA: A senior official on Monday urged the students to acquire modern scientific and technological education to meet the new challenges and bring laurels to the country and the nation.
Speaking at an annual prize distribution ceremony at Government Middle School, Amangarh in Nowshera, Special Secretary Education Muhammad Khalid Khan said that it was the need of the hour to equip the young generation with modern education and win a respectable place for Pakistan in the comity of nations.
“The role of teachers cannot be denied in the development of a society and prosperity of the nation,” he said, adding that teachers must fully focus on their duties to impart quality education to their students to make them useful citizens of the society.
The special secretary said students of government schools were talented but the teachers must play an active role to hone their skills and talents. National University of Science and Technology Professor Dr Shafqatul Mulk, District Education Officer Shahjehan Khan, Government Middle School, Amangarh, Headmaster Farhad Ali, ex-tehsil nazim Dr Gohar Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.
Later, awards were given to the excelling teachers and students.
NOWSHERA: The newly-elected Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Qazi Medical Complex, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, has...
CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party Lower Chitral chapter will hold workers’ conventions to mobilise the party...
CHITRAL: The Department of Wildlife and the Snow Leopard Foundation jointly organized a mass awareness campaign at...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University , in collaboration with the National Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad and...
karachi: Soneri Bank Limited and ABL Asset Management Company Limited have signed a landmark agreement for...
“The FC has camped around the Bangi Gala residence of Imran Khan without permission from the Interior Ministry,"...
Comments