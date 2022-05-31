Shajar, Yasir win gold medals in Mashhad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young athlete Shajar Abbas on Monday won 200 metre gold while another highly talented sprinter Abdul Moeed Baloch won bronze in the same event in the 2nd International Athletics Imam Reza Cup in Mashhad, Iran.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yasir won gold in javelin throw with a throw of 74.83metre. Shajar, an athlete from Punjab, clocked 20.91 seconds to claim the gold medal while Karachi-born Moeed recorded 21.41 seconds to clinch the bronze medal. Moeed on Sunday had set a national record by claiming silver in the 400 metre. Shehroz had won silver in high jump on Sunday.