Shajar, Yasir win gold medals in Mashhad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young athlete Shajar Abbas on Monday won 200 metre gold while another highly talented sprinter Abdul Moeed Baloch won bronze in the same event in the 2nd International Athletics Imam Reza Cup in Mashhad, Iran.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Yasir won gold in javelin throw with a throw of 74.83metre. Shajar, an athlete from Punjab, clocked 20.91 seconds to claim the gold medal while Karachi-born Moeed recorded 21.41 seconds to clinch the bronze medal. Moeed on Sunday had set a national record by claiming silver in the 400 metre. Shehroz had won silver in high jump on Sunday.
KARACHI: Sindh Olympics Association has violated rules and regulations and cancelled the registration of a sports...
KARACHI: Sindh Golf Association will be hosting a full-fledged summer camp for youngsters next month at the...
LIVERPOOL: Thousands of fans lined the streets of the city as double cup-winners Liverpool returned home for an...
KARACHI: Olympian Rehan Butt has said that Pakistan team is fully prepared for the five-a-side FIH tournament which...
LOS ANGELES: Sam Burns rolled in a 38-foot birdie putt from off the green at the first playoff hole to beat world...
KARACHI: Pakistan women will tour Australia for three T20Is and three ODIs which will be conducted in Brisbane, Sydney...
Comments