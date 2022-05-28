NCC to undertake major rehabilitation in a year

KARACHI: The National Coaching Center(NCC)of Karachi is to have major rehabilitation and up-gradation of its different facilities within a year.

In this regard, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued tenders rehabilitation/up-gradation of players’ hostel, office block, gymnasium-cum-badminton hall, warden residence, and construction of OHWT, UGWT/Pump room.

The said upgradation will be completed in twelve months and the estimated cost is Rs 160,599 million.

Also, the construction of 7-A football ground and 5-A side hockey ground will be completed in ten months with the cost of Rs 150.033 million.

Moreover, premix carpeting on roads/paving with stone/kerb stone and plantation of trees will be done in eight months with the cost of Rs 59,121 million.

Besides, the installation of flood lights and allied works will be completed in eight months with the cost of Rs. 103,418 million.

The board has also issued tenders for installation of synthetic athletic track that is to be completed in seven months with the cost of Rs 229.280 million.