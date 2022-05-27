Balochistan to host two satellite events

KARACHI: Balochistan is set to host two international satellite events from June 14-19.
The Balochistan Satellite Circuit-1 and II, each carrying a prize purse of $1000, will be held at Ayub Stadium, Quetta.
Each event has a draw of 32 places and the last date of entries is June 5th.
These will be the ninth and tenth satellite events of the year in Pakistan.
Earlier, Balochistan hosted two satellite events in February.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan lifted the 39th Chief of the Air Staff Khyber Cup Open Tennis Trophy defeating...
LAHORE: The Pakistan and the West Indies One-day International series has been shifted to Multan due to political...
DHAKA: Sri Lankan seamers cut through the Bangladesh top order in the second innings after centuries from Angelo...
KARACHI: Ayesha Naseem played an entertaining unbeaten knock as Pakistan women whipped Sri Lanka by seven wickets to...
TIRANA: Jose Mourinho said that he and Roma had made history after winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday,...
ISLAMABAD: Missing out on the World Cup 2023 is a big blow to Pakistan hockey, admitted by the team head coach...
Comments