Balochistan to host two satellite events

KARACHI: Balochistan is set to host two international satellite events from June 14-19.

The Balochistan Satellite Circuit-1 and II, each carrying a prize purse of $1000, will be held at Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

Each event has a draw of 32 places and the last date of entries is June 5th.

These will be the ninth and tenth satellite events of the year in Pakistan.

Earlier, Balochistan hosted two satellite events in February.