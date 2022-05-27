Man held for killing ex-land director

Police on Thursday arrested the suspect who shot dead a former Airport Security Force land director.

Police said the suspect was identified as Arsalan Sabir, adding that Tariq was associated with a real estate business and Sabir was his partner. Police called the incident the result of a personal issue.

Tariq was shot dead at a bungalow located on Khayaban-e-Qasim, Defence Phase VIII, within the limits of the Darakhshan police station on Wednesday. He was shot at least four times and died on the spot.