Man held for killing ex-land director

Police on Thursday arrested the suspect who shot dead a former Airport Security Force land director.
Police said the suspect was identified as Arsalan Sabir, adding that Tariq was associated with a real estate business and Sabir was his partner. Police called the incident the result of a personal issue.
Tariq was shot dead at a bungalow located on Khayaban-e-Qasim, Defence Phase VIII, within the limits of the Darakhshan police station on Wednesday. He was shot at least four times and died on the spot.
