PJIF, JICA role in growth lauded

LAHORE:Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are doing an excellent job for economic development by providing technical cooperation.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan stated this while talking to a high profile delegation of Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF), led by Ryuji Iwasaki, Counselor Head of Japanese Embassy here at LCCI on Wednesday.
LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members Shamim Akhtar, Ali Afzal, Saleem Asghar Bhatti , Mian Ateequr Rehman, Abdul Wadood Alvi and former Senior Vice President Kashif Younas Meher were present.
Ryuji Iwasaki said that Pakistan and Japan celebrated the 70th Anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year. Both the governments signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2019 on technical training for export of manpower to Japan which is providing great opportunities for Pakistani workers in Japan.
