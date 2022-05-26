We live in a country that lacks political certainty. A country can’t achieve prosperity and a prestigious position in the world in the absence of a stable and peaceful environment. Pakistan has been facing political turmoil and related uncertainties for the last one decade.

Such uncertain situations put pressure on a country’s economic position and deter foreign investors from investing in the country. These problems must be addressed on a permanent basis by our authorities as soon as possible.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi