British HC meets law minister

Islamabad:British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner on Monday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar in his office here.

The visitor congratulated the law minister on assuming the office. The minister thanked him for the felicitations and said that Pakistan gave great importance to its bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and had strong ties with it for years.

He said that there were more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living in the UK who were playing a vital role in the country's development. Issues of mutual interest and further development of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting besides political and regional situation. The British high commissioner said 75 years of Pak-UK diplomatic relations had been completed which would be further strengthened in future.