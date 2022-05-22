Rights groups show concern over Baloch women’s detention

Showing their concerns over recent incidents of Baloch women's detention, rights groups have demanded of the authorities to ensure that they are given an opportunity for a free trial.

In a joint statement, the Joint Action Committee, a Karachi-based alliance of civil society and rights groups, expressed their concern over the recent wave of Baloch women detentions and said justice should have a transparent process in their cases.

“It is the duty of the state to uphold the rule of law in a manner that ensures that every citizen is entitled to due process and a fair trial,” the statement said.

Separately, Baloch rights activists, including Amna Baloch and Seemi Deen Baloch, said the two detained Baloch women, Noor Jahan and Habiba, had nothing to do with any sort of violence.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, they said that the country’s constitutional structure entitled a detained person to know what they had been charged with, the right to a fair trial and the right to remain in contact with their family and legal counsel.