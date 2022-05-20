Pak, Egypt naval chiefs discuss maritime cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi arrived at Egyptian Naval Headquarters where he was received by Commander in Chief of Egyptian Navy with Guard of Honour.
During the meeting with the Egyptian Naval Chief, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underscored Pakistan Navy’s initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Force.
The Naval Chief highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of both countries through bilateral exercises and training programs. They acknowledged the importance of strong military cooperation.
