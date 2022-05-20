List of banned import items

1. Mobile Phones
2. Home Appliances
3. Fruits and Dry Fruits
(except from Afghanistan)
4. Crockery
5. Private Weapons & Ammunition
6. Shoes
7. Chandeliers & Lighting (except Energy Savers)
8. Headphones & Loudspeakers
9. Sauces, Ketchup etc.
10. Doors and Window Frames
11. TravellingBags and Suitcases
12. Sanitary ware
13. Fish & Frozen Fish
14. Carpets (except from Afghanistan)
15. Preserved Fruits
16. Tissue Paper
17. Furniture
18. Shampoos
19. Automobiles
20. Confectionary
21. Luxury mattresses & sleeping bags
22. Jams & Jelly
23. Cornflakes
24. Bathroom ware / Toiletries
25. Heaters / Blowers
26. Sunglasses
27. Kitchen ware
28. Aerated water
29. Frozen Meat
30. Juices
31. Pasta etc.
32. Ice cream
33. Cigarettes
34. Shaving Goods
35. Luxury Leather Apparel
36. Musical Instruments
37. Saloon items like hair dryers etc.
38. Chocolates,
Source PMO
