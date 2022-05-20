 
Friday May 20, 2022
List of banned import items

May 20, 2022

1. Mobile Phones

2. Home Appliances

3. Fruits and Dry Fruits

(except from Afghanistan)

4. Crockery

5. Private Weapons & Ammunition

6. Shoes

7. Chandeliers & Lighting (except Energy Savers)

8. Headphones & Loudspeakers

9. Sauces, Ketchup etc.

10. Doors and Window Frames

11. TravellingBags and Suitcases

12. Sanitary ware

13. Fish & Frozen Fish

14. Carpets (except from Afghanistan)

15. Preserved Fruits

16. Tissue Paper

17. Furniture

18. Shampoos

19. Automobiles

20. Confectionary

21. Luxury mattresses & sleeping bags

22. Jams & Jelly

23. Cornflakes

24. Bathroom ware / Toiletries

25. Heaters / Blowers

26. Sunglasses

27. Kitchen ware

28. Aerated water

29. Frozen Meat

30. Juices

31. Pasta etc.

32. Ice cream

33. Cigarettes

34. Shaving Goods

35. Luxury Leather Apparel

36. Musical Instruments

37. Saloon items like hair dryers etc.

38. Chocolates,

Source PMO

