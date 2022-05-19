Concern voiced at transfer of cops

JAMRUD: People have expressed concern at the recent transfers of cops between Peshawar and Khyber districts and said it might affect policing in the area.

As many as 220 policemen of Khyber district have been transferred to Peshawar, for which a formal notification has also been issued.

Also, cops from Peshawar district would soon be deployed in Khyber district. However, there is a perception among locals as they say cops from other areas might not be able to control the law and order in Khyber while they would also be not aware of the local customs and traditions of the tribal people, which would adversely affect the policing in the area.