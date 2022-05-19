No cheating case reported on second day of SSC exams

No case of question paper leakage or mismanagement was reported on the second day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2022; however, the students complained about the lack of drinking water in the examination centres.
Board of Secondary Education Karachi Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah along with other officials visited various examination centres. The team randomly picked students in the examination centres and did the checking to make sure no student was carrying any cheating material. The examiners informed the BSEK chairman that they were not letting any candidate enter the examination room without thorough checking.
Shah directed all the centre superintendents to give extra time to the students in case the paper started late and advised the examiners to provide cold water to students and discourage the cheating culture at all costs.
