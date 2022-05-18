People asked to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday advised the people to take precautionary measures to cope up with heatwave as day temperature was likely to increase in most parts of the province from today (Wednesday).

The general public was advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours with judicious use of water.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees had been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

He said the people should be careful in view of the heatwave.

He said people should drink plenty of water to avoid heatstroke. “The people should cover their head with a wet cloth in sunlight. Special care should be taken of senior citizens and children,” he advised. Taimur Ali, PDMA spokesperson, said the officials concerned had been directed to stay alert during the heatwave to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that awareness was being created among the public through mass media to take precautionary measures and avoid needless exposure to direct sunlight.

Taimur Ali added that the PDMA’s helpline 1700 was functional around the clock to seek help in case of any emergency.