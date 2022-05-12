‘Govt committed to protecting environment’

LAHORE:The government is committed to protecting environment, said Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, former Punjab Environment Minister while inaugurating the second International Conference & Exhibition on Environment (ICE) 2022 at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

The former minister opened the conference on behalf Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. Addressing the conference as a chief guest, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz thanked the World Bank and its team for hosting the conference and exhibition (ICE). She was of the view that global warming has become an active threat to the ambient environment.

The world is already late to take cognizance of the fact that environment degradation and pollution is not only hampering the industrial growth but also adversely affecting biodiversity and human health, the former minister said.

“You all are very well aware of the fact that Pakistan is the 5th most populous country in the world. Even with the population of more than 227 million, we are contributing to less than 1 percent of the world greenhouse gases but at the same time Pakistan is the 10th most vulnerable and affected countries by climate change and its adverse effects. I have no reasons to share with you people that the federal and Punjab governments are fully aware and committed to protecting the environment. Punjab Green Development Programme funded by the World Bank was finalised with the financial volume of $ 273 million dollars. Under this programme, 30 new air monitoring stations and 15 new water monitoring stations along with providing green investment to existing industries has been planned,” she said.

We all know that climate change is not regional or local phenomena. It is a global phenomenon therefore I take this opportunity to ensure the international participants that we stand committed to different international agreements and protocols like protocol on United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement and COP26, etc. We have to put this country back on the path of progress. We will Inshallah make a plan and policies with the consultation of all the stakeholders - chamber of commerce and industries, environmental experts and other stakeholders to address the issue of environment degradation, protection and conversation of biodiversity, the chief guest said and thanked World Bank and the organizers of the conference and appreciated the Environment Protection Department for arranging the conference.

Environmental specialists, engineers, regulators, representatives of government institutions, policymakers, think tanks, academia, researchers, representatives of industries, multinational corporations, civil society and NGOs attended the conference. Syed Mubashar Hussain, Secretary Environment Protection Department Punjab, welcomed the participants. He apprised the participants and said, “We all know ICE series started in 2019 which is aligned with Punjab Green Development Programme (PGDP) of Punjab government.

PGDP aims to strengthen the environmental governance by reforming regulatory regime and improving enforcement mechanism and promoting green investments.” PGDP is a US$ 273 million five-year programme and is being financed by the World Bank to promote sustainable development. The government intends to make this programme an integral part of health advisory, service delivery, Water Resource Management and Industrial Waste Management, he said.

Country representative of World Bank apprised the participants that Punjab Green Development Programme was conceived and signed during the previous tenure of former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2017-18.

The theme of ICE 2022 is Green and Resilient Recovery; Redefining Business Model. The event aims to bring together private sector and government entities working on green and resilient recovery from impacts of Covid-19 under one platform.

The event will bring together financiers, environment technology, capacity-builders and other facets of an enabling environment for a green economy. Environment ICE 2022 seeks to include women and cottage industry and create linkages with foreign markets that will promote economic growth and educate exhibitors and participants alike on individual roles for a sustainable environment, he said.